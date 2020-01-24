Savior LLC Invests $36,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,268,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,203 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 44,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $317.79 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

