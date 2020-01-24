Savior LLC Invests $43,000 in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

NYSE GS opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.86 and its 200 day moving average is $216.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

