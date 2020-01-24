Savior LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

