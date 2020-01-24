Savior LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $327.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.81.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.