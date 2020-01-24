Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HSBC cut Schaeffler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schaeffler from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$10.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

