SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 2,168.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

