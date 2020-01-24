SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,143 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 40,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Shares of UVXY stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

