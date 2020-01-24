SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,313 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $32.32 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1591 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

