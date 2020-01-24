SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $510,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $269,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY opened at $152.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.