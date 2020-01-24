SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Exelon stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

