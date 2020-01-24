SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,261 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aqua America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Aqua America by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 44,556 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aqua America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aqua America by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 61,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $52.10 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

