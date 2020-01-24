Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,456 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.74. 2,357,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.