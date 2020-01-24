Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.86. 6,084,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,775. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $253.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.46 and a 200 day moving average of $195.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

