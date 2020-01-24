Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,510 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 1,993,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

