Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $710,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

PM stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

