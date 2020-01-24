Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.02 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.