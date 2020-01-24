ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $312.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,305. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $317.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 109,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

