SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.14

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 20051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

