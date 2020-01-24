SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.14

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 20051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

