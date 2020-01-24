SIG’s (SHI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 103 ($1.35).

SHI traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 93.10 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The stock has a market cap of $550.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.55.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

