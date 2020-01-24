Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 55 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

