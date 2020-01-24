Skycoin (SKY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Skycoin has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00006008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Binance, C2CX and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, C2CX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

