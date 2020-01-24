SnowGem Achieves Market Cap of $335,741.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $335,741.00 and approximately $89,912.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,470.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01920472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.03767750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00645658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00734514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00101638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010778 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00579645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,714,500 coins and its circulating supply is 21,637,408 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

