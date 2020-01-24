Solaris Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002199 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, OOOBTC and CryptoBridge. Solaris has a total market cap of $330,085.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solaris has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000347 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,797,317 coins and its circulating supply is 1,797,310 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Cryptohub, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

