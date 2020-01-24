SOLVE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $921,197.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and $921,197.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SOLVE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

