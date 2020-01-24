Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Share Price

News headlines about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Xerox earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Xerox stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 1,646,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRX. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

