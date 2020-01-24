SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (SCSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of SCSG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

