SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises 3.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,151 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 389,465 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 885,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,420 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 796,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,410. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $58.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7069 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

