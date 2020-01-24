SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.29

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.29 and last traded at $111.29, with a volume of 134700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

