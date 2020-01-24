Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $238,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 0.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 14.0% during the third quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 10.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.83. 740,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,607. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $136.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0499 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

