SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Shares Up 5.9%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 116,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 55,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.64 million during the quarter.

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

