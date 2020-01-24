Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $69.29. 4,546,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 3.30. Square has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

