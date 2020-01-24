STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

STM opened at €27.00 ($31.40) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.63.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

