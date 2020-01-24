Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,538. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

