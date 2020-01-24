Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,022. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

