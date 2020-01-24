Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,647,000 after buying an additional 62,917 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,614,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $278.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $280.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

