Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 165,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.70. 887,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

