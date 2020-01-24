Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 28.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.31. 892,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,419. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.