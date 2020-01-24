Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 40.8% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.21. 1,989,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,533. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.