Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 747 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,214,000.

Shares of RWX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.32. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,233. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $2.4842 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

