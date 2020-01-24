Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

