Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $241,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.09. 34,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,423. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.