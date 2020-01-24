Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPE. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 135,850 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 108.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,683 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 129.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.81. 3,283,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $58.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

