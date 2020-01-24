Successful Portfolios LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after buying an additional 1,034,001 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,096,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,870,000 after buying an additional 401,756 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,057,000 after buying an additional 1,103,611 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 209,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,360. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

