Successful Portfolios LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,271,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,070,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $84.07. 2,270,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $84.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

