Successful Portfolios LLC Has $444,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.68. 1,080,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.