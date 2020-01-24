Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 163,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

VTIP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,827. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.