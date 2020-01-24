Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 10,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 182,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,596. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

