Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.93. 3,159,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,320. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

