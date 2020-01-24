Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 95 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,775. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $253.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

