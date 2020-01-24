Successful Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,655,000 after acquiring an additional 608,445 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 261,925 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,461,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $9,232,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 172,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 2,557,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,540. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

